Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard scores from week 12 of the competition
This week’s vote will determine who reaches the final next week
As the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final took place, with only one week until one contestant is awarded the Glitterball Trophy, the competition has been tougher than ever.
For the first time in the series, each pair had to perform two routines.
Tasha Ghouri was awarded a perfect score for her second performance of the night, a Waltz to “(You Make Me Feel) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin. JB Gill received the same for his Salsa to “Red Alert” by Basement Jaxx, which marks the first time a Salsa performance has received a perfect score in six years on the show.
Despite changing partner’s after Amy Dowden was forced to quit the competition, Gill and partner Lauren Oakley scored higher than their competition, topping the leaderboard for yet another week.
But as Ghouri, Gill, Sarah Hadland, and Chris McCausland received technical critiques for their first performances of the night, fans claimed the panel takes a different approach with Towie’s Wicks and his partner Jowita Przystal.
Last week Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe were eliminated from the competition after a dance-off against Ghouri and her partner Aljaž Škorjanec.
Another celebrity will leave the competition on Sunday (8 December) night’s results show, which airs on BBC One at 7.20pm.
Here’s week’s leaderboard in full with the individual marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke:
JB Gill and Lauren Oakley: (9 + 10 + 10 + 10 = 39) + (10 + 10 + 10 + 10=40) = 79
Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec: (8 + 9 + 9 + 9 = 35) + (10 + 10 + 10 + 10= 40) = 75
Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola: (9 + 9 + 9 + 9 = 36) + (9 + 9 + 9 + 9= 36) = 72
Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell: (7 + 8 +9 + 9= 33) + ( 9 + 9 + 9 + 9=36) = 69
Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał: (7 + 8 + 9 + 9 = 32) + (7 + 8 + 9 + 9= 35) = 67
