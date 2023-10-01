Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have shared their “shock” after a results leak spoiled the first couple to leave the competition.

The BBC dance show reached its second week on Saturday (30 September) night, with all 15 couples performing a new set of dances for the judges and the audience.

As nobody was sent home in week one, the scores from both dances will then be combined, with the public voting on Saturday night for their favourite contestants after the first two shows. You can find the week two leaderboard here.

The Strictly results show airs on a Sunday night, when two couples with the least votes will have to dance again and one will be sent home. However, the results show is always pre-recorded following the main episode on a Saturday, with the identity of the departing celebrity kept secret until the time of broadcast.

As a result, the outcome is often revealed in advance by live audience members who share what happened with blogs.

While the spoiler did not leak on Saturday night this week, it was shared on Sunday (1 October) morning, with fans expressing their frustration on social media after learning who was eliminated. The Independent will not be revealing the eliminated contestant here.

One viewer wrote that they were “actually really surprised” by the result, while another wrote: “The Strictly spoiler surprised me but also didn’t surprise me at all if that makes sense?”

All 15 couples danced again in week two (BBC/Guy Levy)

“I don’t like spoilers showing up in my timeline, but I really hope this is true,” one tweet read.

“What a shock,” one viewer added, while another said: “I feel immensely sorry for this celeb’s professional partner but it’s the right decision.”

“I’m definitely not surprised. Judges got this one right,” another echoed.

Others, however, shared their frustration in seeing the spoiler.

“Oops why do we need this? I don’t want to know in advance,” one viewer wrote.

Layton Williams and partner Nikita Kuzmin topped the leaderboard (BBC/Guy Levy)

Another commenter added: “Why do that? Why spoil it?”

Saturday night’s show proved to be another record breaker, with Layton Williams topping the leaderboard with a score of 36 for his Foxtrot. He is only the third Strictly contestant to receive four nines in week two of this competition.

Elsewhere, EastEnders star Bobby Brazier was praised by viewers for his impressive Charleston routine.

Read all the biggest talking points from Strictly week two here.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Sunday 1 October at 7.15pm on BBC One.