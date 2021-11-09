Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay has shared a throwback photo with her father, the chef Gordon Ramsay.

Both Tilly and Gordon were born on the same day (8 November), 35 years apart, and they celebrated by sharing loving messages to each other.

Gordon wrote to Tilly on Instagram: “I can’t think of a better person to share my birthday with than this adorable gracious young lady @tillyramsay always putting others first before herself and you’ve grown up to become an amazing role model.”

Tilly sent her own message to Gordon. She hailed him as “the most supportive person and best role model I could ever ask for”, adding: “You have helped me become who I am today, I couldn’t think of a better person to share this day with and I can’t wait until we can celebrate together, love you so so much.”

Tilly’s mother Tana, who is married to Gordon, shared a photo of the 20-year-old as a toddler being hugged by her dad.

“How did you get so grown up Tilly??!” she captioned the photo.

Social media star Tilly has won new fans following her appearance on Strictly. However, in the latest episode (7 November), she found herself in the dance-off alongside Olympian Adam Peaty.

She was saved by the judges, with Craig Revel Horwood calling out viewers over the results, stating: “I’m finding it really difficult tonight and this isn’t like me.”

Tilly Ramsay with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ (BBC iPlayer)

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday (13 November) on BBC One at 6.40pm.