Strictly Come Dancing is back, and with it the first hints that the winter season is upon us.

The BBC dance competition has returned for a full-length series, having aired for a shorter run of episodes last year due to the pandemic. Fifteen couples are taking part this time around, rather than last year’s 12.

However, the show won’t travel to Blackpool for the second consecutive year, as social distancing is not possible in the backstage area.

Like most other series, the main Strictly show is broadcast on Saturday night, with a shorter results show on Sunday.

But what times are both episodes on?

This weekend (30/31 October), Strictly begins at 7.15pm on Saturday and finishes at 8.55pm, while the results show on Sunday kicks off at 7.15pm, before coming to a close at 8pm.

Frustratingly, the BBC’s schedules mean that Strictly’s timeslot tends to differ slightly from week to week. Next Saturday (6 November), for instance, the main show begins at 6.45pm before concluding at 8.10pm.

Next Sunday’s results show (7 November) remains in the same timeslot, however, beginning at 7.15pm and concluding at 8pm.

