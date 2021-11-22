Strictly Come Dancing fans are devastated by Tom Fletcher’s elimination from the series.

Viewers were surprised when yesterday’s results show (21 November) revealed that the McFly singer would be the latest star to be booted from the competition along with his professional dance partner Amy Dowden.

Fletcher and Dowden competed against CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu in a dance-off that left the judges to decide which pair would remain.

Shirley Ballas voted to save Fletcher, while Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and guest judge Cynthia Erivo – who was filling in for Craig Horwood – all voted to save Stephenson.

Fans, however, have criticised the result and claimed that Fletcher and Dowden’s performance was “undermarked” in Saturday’s episode (20 November).

“Tom nailed the dance off,” wrote one user. “Wrong choice judges.”

Another added: “Sorry judges was I watching the same dance? Rhys was a mess and ahead of the music again. Tom improved. Shirley was right.”

“First time watching Strictly in years and the decline in the voting of the judges is shocking. Never witnessed a show that is so blatant with how much of a fix it is,” wrote someone else.

A fourth person said: “Dunno what the judges were watching [in] the dance off but Tom and Amy, you were robbed. Rhys’ routine was entertaining, but still scrappy and out of time. You were miles better.”

Another viewer wrote that “the marking on Strictly this year is so off”.

Author Emma Kennedy wrote: “Better than two other couples and had more weeks in him. What a shame. Tom and Amy have been wonderful.”

When asked about his time on the programme, Fletcher said: “Honestly I’ve had the best time, I’ve loved every second of it. I’ve made the best friend in Amy, you’ve been amazing. Thank you so much for teaching me how to dance, I know it was a struggle at times.

“Thank you so much, it’s been the best experience and I don’t regret a single minute of it, so thank you everyone so much. I’m gutted to leave.”

Strictly continues on Saturday (27 November) on BBC One.