Strictly: Tyler West is eighth celebrity to leave show as judges struggle with ‘difficult’ dance-off decision

Who was sent packing from the Blackpool Tower Ballroom?

Isobel Lewis
Sunday 20 November 2022 20:01
Fleur East scores perfect 40 for Couple's Choice routine on Strictly

Tyler West has become the eighth contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

Saturday (19 November) night’s show saw the final eight couples compete on the Tower Ballroom stage as the dance competition returned to Blackpool for the first time in three years.

Fleur East topped the leaderboard with a perfect score of 40, but it was close at the top and in the middle, with three couples all receiving 35 points. You can see the full leaderboard here.

During Sunday (20 November) night’s results show, Tyler West and his partner Dianne Buswell and Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu found themselves in the dance-off, having both scored 35.

After dancing again, the judges agreed that both couples had danced better in their second performances.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “Wow, both couples danced so much better, they really did. Tyler, incredible hips, this time round, amazing. Molly, lighter, brighter, much more precise. I am finding this really difficult for the first time this season.”

Shirley Ballas agreed, saying that “this is probably one of the most difficult dance-offs that we’ve ever had to choose”.

Rainford and Gu (left) faced off against West and Buswell

(BBC/Guy Levy)

Anton Du Beke said that “neither of these couples in competition deserve to be here”, addiny that both “could have easily made the final”.

In the end, Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Ballas voted to save Rainford and Gu, while Anton Du Beke voted to save West and Buswell. As a result, West was sent home.

Reflecting on his time on the show, West told Tess Daly: “When you watch the show at home, you wonder what it must be like to dance on it – it’s everything and more, it’s changed my life.”

West thanked Buswell for changing his life

(BBC/Guy Levy)

Indicating to Buswell, he continued: “This girl here has changed my life for sure. To think I was some shy kid who never used to talk to anyone, to dancing in front of millions, I can’t put it into words. It’s my mum’s favourite show, I brought her to Blackpool, my nan, bless her, was always watching over me on this journey.

“But more importantly this show has changed my life in the sense it’s given me confidence, a new found family… But this girl here, I have been blessed with the best, she is what Strictly is about and she’s changed my life, I have no doubt she will be in my life forever.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 26 November at 7.15pm.

