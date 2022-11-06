Strictly leaderboard: Who reached the top and who sunk to the bottom in week seven
Some favourites stumbled in a challenging week for the celebrities
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is in full flow, with this year’s celebrity contestants continuing to battle it out to win the Glitter Ball trophy.
The latest episode was broadcast on Saturday (5 November), and saw some favourites stumble for the first time.
During the episode, Ellie Taylor apologised to her professional partner Johannes Radebe after receiving “cruel” judges’ comments for their performance.
This week, Hamza Yassin, Kym Marsh and Helen Skelton impressed the judges, while Ellie Taylor and Tyler West were forced to deal with some harsh feedback.
See all the scores below...
Week six leaderboard
1. Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystał (8, 10, 10, 10 – 38)
2. Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima (9, 9, 9, 10 – 37)
3. Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez (9, 9, 9, 10 – 37)
4. Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu (8, 9, 9, 9 – 35)
5. Fleur East and Vito Coppola (9, 9, 8, 9 – 35)
6. Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin (7, 9, 8, 9 – 33)
7. Will Mellor and Nancy Xu (8, 8, 8, 9 – 33)
8. Tyler West and Dianne Buswell (7, 7, 7, 8 – 29)
9. Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe (3, 7, 5, 7 – 22)
10. Tony Adams and Katya Jones (4, 6, 5, 6 – 21)
