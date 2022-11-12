Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is in full flow, with this year’s celebrity contestants continuing to battle it out to win the Glitter Ball trophy.

The latest episode was broadcast on Saturday (12 November), and saw the competition really heating up.

During the episode, Tony Adams did some quite astonishing roly-polies, while Will Mellor danced for his late father and Fleur East made Motsi Mabuse cry with her Samba.

East topped the leaderboard this week with Adams sitting at the bottom.

See all the scores below...

Week eight leaderboard