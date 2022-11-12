Strictly leaderboard: Who reached the top and who sunk to the bottom in week eight
The competition is heating up for the celebrities
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is in full flow, with this year’s celebrity contestants continuing to battle it out to win the Glitter Ball trophy.
The latest episode was broadcast on Saturday (12 November), and saw the competition really heating up.
During the episode, Tony Adams did some quite astonishing roly-polies, while Will Mellor danced for his late father and Fleur East made Motsi Mabuse cry with her Samba.
East topped the leaderboard this week with Adams sitting at the bottom.
See all the scores below...
Week eight leaderboard
- Fleur East and Vito Coppola (9+10+10+10) = 39
- Will Mellor and Nancy Xu (9+10+10+9) = 38
- Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal (8+10+10+10) = 38
- Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu (9+9+10+9) = 37
- Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez (8+8+8+8) = 32
- Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe (7+8+8+8) = 31
- Tyler West and Dianne Buswell (6+8+8+9) = 31
- Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima (8+7+8+8) = 31
- Tony Adams and Katya Jones (4+6+7+7) = 24
