Succession to end with 90-minute-long ‘movie-like’ finale

Succession’s final episode will be around 90 minutes long, according to Nicholas Britell.

Britell, the Emmy-winning composer behind Succession’s acclaimed score, confirmed a rumour that had been circulating concerning the runtime of the forthcoming finale.

“It’s 90 minutes,” Britell told Variety. “It’s a huge episode – like a movie.”

The episode will air on HBO at 9pm on Sunday 28 May (and at 2am on Monday morning on Sky and NOW in the UK).

Six episodes of the season have already aired, with four remaining at the time of writing.

After episode six (titled “Living+”) aired, fans of Succession drew comparisons between Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and late Apple founder Steve Jobs.

In a recent interview, Strong described the creative choice he made while filming the season’s fourth episode, in which Logan Roy’s will is read to his children.

With the show receiving rave reviews, some fans have questioned the logic behind ending Succession after four seasons.

Strong as Kendall in ‘Succession’ (HBO)

Explaining his decision in an interview, series creator Jesse Armstrong said: “I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind.”

According to the former Peep Show writer, the Succession writing team wanted to “do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong”.

Succession airs on Sundays on HBO in the US, and the following day in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW.