Succession fans are still reeling from the events of the finale, which brought the show to a dramatic end.

The 10th and final episode of the fourth season offered a myriad of conclusions for characters, including Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Tom (Matthew Macfadyen).

But it was one moment involving Shiv (Sarah Snook) that threw a huge spanner in the works as the show neared its end – and, according to the episode’s director, there was one moment which gave the game away.

*Major spoilers follow – you have been warned*

After Kendall (Jeremy Strong) discovers that tech bro Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) is planning on backstabbing Shiv (Sarah Snook) by hiring an alternative US CEO for the GoJo deal, he manages to convince his sister and Roman (Kieran Culkin) that the only way to scupper his plans is to vote against the deal, and appoint Kendall as the main man. They both agree.

Shiv’s estranged husband Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) is the CEO Matsson has in mind, and he reluctantly tells Shiv the plan. After Shiv angrily fills in her brothers on the update, they head to the board meeting where they all plan to vote against the deal and in favour of keeping control of their father’s media empire.

All goes to plan until Shiv wobbles when casting the deciding vote, with Kendall stunned that his sister has suddenly reneged on her vow. After a tense showdown, which sees Kendall turn violent, Shiv votes in favour of the GoJo deal, and Tom is appointed the CEO of Waystar Royco.

But when exactly did Shiv decide to turn against her brother? According to Mark Mylod, who directed the episode, it occurred when Shiv, Kendall and Roman were in their late father’s office, and Kendall sat in Logan’s chair and put his feet on his desk.

Speaking on the official Succession podcast, Mylod said: “I suppose it’s when Kendall sits down at his dad’s desk, when they met with Stewy [Arian Moayed] before going down to the final board meeting. The reality of seeing him there that suddenly made it real, that is the future – him sat there in that insufferable way from her point of view – that’s when I think the denial started to crack.

“And then seeing the cronyism with Stewy and seeing how she might be sidelined and again, just seeing his arrogance in the board meeting itself.”

The moment Shiv made her big decision in the ‘Succession’ finale’ (HBO)

In Shiv’s final scene of the show, she is seen sat alongside Tom in the car. She wishes him congratulations, which he brushes off, saying “No, no.” Instead, he puts his open hand on the armrest in between them. Shiv reluctantly, places her hand on top of his. Find a breakdown of what this moment means for the characters here.

Succession is available to view in its entirety in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW