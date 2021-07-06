Succession season 3 trailer teases Roy family at war: ‘Do you want to be on the side of good? Or evil?’

HBO has just released the first teaser trailer for Season 3 of Succession.

Production on the new season was delayed by the pandemic, so fans of the widely praised and critically acclaimed series have been waiting since the second season ended with a bombshell in October 2019.

The darkly funny drama follows the Roy family as each member attempts to make their way to the top of the family’s global media company, Waystar Royco.

In the new trailer, patriarch Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) seem to be preparing to go to war with their father.

“He’s our dad, but he was going to send me to jail,” Kendall tells them. “But he’d do the same to all of us.”

Later, Logan asks Shiv: “Are you part of this family or not?”

Neither Adrien Brody or Alexander Skarsgård appear in the trailer despite the recent announcement that they will both be joining the cast for the new season.

The trailer does however promise more of fan-favourite Cousin Greg’s (Nicholas Braun) uneven alliance with Shiv’s husband Tom (Matthew Macfayden). “Everyone’s going to battle in armour, and I’m sitting here exposed,” laments Greg.

Watch the trailer for Succession Season 3 below.