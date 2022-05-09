Succession creator Jesse Armstrong has revealed that the writing process for season four is “almost done”.

Armstrong spoke to press in London on Sunday (8 May), after he collected Matthew MacFadyen’s Bafta for Best Supporting Actor for his role on Succession.

“We’re almost done with the writing for season four, here in London, with the American writers coming over,” Armstrong said, according to Variety. “They’re a really great group of people to talk about the nuances of character and the world and what we’re doing on the show.”

He also told members of the press he was excited to share the script with the show’s cast members because “it’s useful” since they “think things about their characters”.

Commending Macfadyen’s win at the Bafta TV awards, Armstrong also said the actor, who plays Tom Wambsgans on Succession, always has a “delicate response” to the script.

“He can do anything as an actor,” he added.

When asked about the show’s future, and how long it might run for, Armstrong said that while he doesn’t think Succession should go on forever, he confirmed everyone associated with the wildly popular HBO drama is “still having fun at the moment”.

The first three seasons of Succession are available for streaming on HBO Max in the US and NOW in the UK.

The Bafta TV awards took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, with comedian and actor Richard Ayoade presenting. You can find a full list of winners here.