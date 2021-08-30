Succession star Sarah Snook has explained why season three of the series won’t address the coronavirus pandemic.

The show will return in October this year for a third instalment after the pandemic caused delays in production.

According to Vulture, creator Jesse Armstrong “decided early on that the season’s finished scripts wouldn’t be rewritten to incorporate the ongoing pandemic”.

Speaking to the publication, Snook, who portrays Siobhan “Shiv” Roy on the series, explained: “[The protagonists] are really wealthy people. And unfortunately, none of the world’s really wealthy people were going to be affected by the pandemic.”

Succession started airing in 2018 on HBO and has received widespread critical acclaim. It has won nine Emmys so far over the course of two seasons, including Outstanding Drama Series in 2020.

The show, a satirical comedy-drama, tells the story of Logan Roy, an ultra-wealthy media tycoon, and his relatives as they spar over who will take over the family empire.

Season two of the show wrapped up in October 2019.

Succession also stars Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, and more. The series is available in the US on Hulu and HBO Max. Viewers in the UK can stream the show on Amazon, NOWTV, and Sky On-Demand.