Sue Perkins says she refuses to use ADHD as an excuse for behaviour
‘It’s not about going, ‘I can’t and I won’t because I’ve got a certificate’,’ she says
Comedian and presenter Sue Perkins has opened up about living with ADHD, saying that she refuses to use her diagnosis as an excuse for her behaviour.
The 55-year-old, known for co-hosting The Great British Bake Off and presenting the BBC's Chess Masters: Endgame, recently received her ADHD diagnosis.
Speaking to Radio Times, Perkins said the diagnosis has brought clarity to certain aspects of her life.
"It was useful to have," she explained.
"I now understand why some things make me very upset and stressed. I understand why I lose everything, why I can’t prepare for things, why I don’t like repetition."
Perkins says navigating a world often structured around routines and expectations, which can be difficult for people with ADHD.
However, she maintains a proactive approach, she says: "I live in a world where those things are expected, so it’s not about going, ‘I can’t and I won’t because I’ve got a certificate.’"
Instead, she strives to understand her condition and manage its impact on her life.
“I don’t weaponise it to make excuses for things that I do that aren’t optimal. I want to be the best version of myself.”
According to the NHS, adults with ADHD typically show signs of being inattentive and struggling to concentrate.
This may include having a lot of energy, feeling restless, being forgetful and finding it hard to organise your time.
They may also show signs of being more hyperactive or impulsive such as being very talkative, interrupting conversations, as well as making quick decisions without thinking about the results or consequences.
In 2023, Perkins responded to a post on X, formerly Twitter, about having ADHD, after the British songwriter and Gomez band member Tom Gray opened up about his potential ADHD diagnosis.
Gray said: “I’m creeping towards an ADHD diagnosis. Strongly advised to do it to help me but more likely help people who have relationships with me. Never realised before how object permanence is such a problem for me. Staying in touch rarely if ever occurs to me. I can only apologise.”
The comedian replied saying: “I have fully crept. Once I had the diagnosis, suddenly everything made sense – to me and those who love me. Wishing you well on the journey, Tom x”.
Alongside TV presenting, the comedian will soon be touring her new stand up live show, The Eternal Shame Of Sue Perkins, setting off in January 2026.
Perkins is the co-host of a podcast with comedian Mel Truly titled Mel & Sue: Should Know By Now.
The full interview can be read on Radio Times by visiting radiotimes.com.
