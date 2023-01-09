Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sue Perkins has revealed that she has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The former Great British Bake Off host appeared to disclose that she recently discovered that she has the condition, and that “everything made sense” when she received the news.

ADHD is a condition that includes symptoms such as being restless and having trouble concentrating. Symptoms can also include a short attention span, constant fidgeting, and acting without thinking.

Perkins opened up about her condition while responding to a Twitter post written by Gomez guitarist Tom Gray, who told his followers that he believed he could have ADHD.

The “Rhythm & Blues Alibi” guitarist wrote on Twitter: “I’m creeping towards an ADHD diagnosis. Strongly advised to do it to help me but more likely help people who have relationships with me.”

He added: “Never realised before how object permanence is such a problem for me. Staying in touch rarely if ever occurs to me. I can only apologise.”

Replying to the tweet, Perkins, 53, offered reassurance and revealed that she had been diagnosed with the condition.

“I have fully crept,” she wrote. “Once I had the diagnosis, suddenly everything made sense... to me and those who love me. Wishing you well on the journey, Tom.”

In 2021, the broadcaster and comedian revealed she was diagnosed with a benign brain tumour six years prior.

The presenter and comedian said she was unaware she was suffering from the condition until she underwent a health screening as part of a show she was working on at the time, Supersizers.

Examinations showed that Perkins had a tumour on her pituitary gland. Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Perkins said the diagnosis “destroyed” her and that she went through a “very dark time” after learning of the news.

Perkins explained: “I have been through a very, very dark time since the tumour started to make its presence felt. Sometimes it’s big and makes me mad, and sometimes it’s small and is in the background.”

Sue Perkins has hinted that she was previously diagnosed with ADHD (Getty Images)

The broadcaster said she had tests to check on the side effects of the tumour, some of which revealed that the tumour had caused “epic destruction” in her body.

“It’s only really now that I consider the epic destruction this tiny little rice-shaped thing in my pituitary gland has caused,” she said. “Sometimes it screws up my hormones. I have various tests now to make sure the side effects aren’t too onerous.”

“I don’t know if I would have gone on to have children, but as soon as someone says you can’t have something, you want it more than anything.”

Last year, Perkins hosted her own Netflix series, Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal, in which she confronts middle age by taking an adventure through South America.