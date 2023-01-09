Prince Harry – live: Duke says he and William believed Diana faked her death for ‘many years’
Duke of Sussex sits down with Anderson Cooper ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir
‘Idiot’: Londoners react to Prince Harry’s book
Prince Harry tackled a host of accusations in his latest tell-all interviews, from claims of “racism” in the royal family and his feud with brother William, to Camilla’s marriage to King Charles.
The remarks were made during sit-downs with ITV’s Tom Braby and CBS’ Anderson Cooper ahead of the official release of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare.
During one exchange with Bradby, Harry denied an accusation that he and his wife accused the royal family of racism during their interview with Oprah, claiming instead “the British press said that”.
When asked directly whether he would describe conversations that allegedly took place regarding the skin colour of his and Meghan’s son Archie as “racist,” Harry said that he wouldn’t. “I wouldn’t, not having lived within that family,” he said, adding that he would refer to the comments instead as evidence of “unconscious bias”.
During his interview with Cooper, Harry reflected on his belief for “many years” that Diana had faked her death, as well a why his stepmother Camilla, Queen Consort, was seen as “the villain”.
Prince Harry has opened up about his ongoing grief over the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and the ways he processed his emotions.
He told Anderson Cooper that he turned to alcohol to cope, and later, to therapy and experimental drugs, such as “psychedelics, Ayahuasca, psilocybin, mushrooms”.
He said: “I would never recommend people to do this recreationally. But doing it with the right people if you are suffering from a huge amount of loss, grief or trauma, then these things have a way of working as a medicine.”
Chelsea Ritschel reports:
Prince Harry has opened up about his ongoing grief over the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and the ways he processed his emotions.
Prince Harry has spoken candidly about his mother’s death in his interviews with ITV’s Tom Bradby and CNN’s Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes.
Meredith Clark has more:
Prince Harry has said he watched videos of Princess Diana online after feeling ‘some guilt’ for only crying once after her death
Ultimately, Prince Harry believed that Camilla was “the villain,” the duke told Anderson Cooper. “She was the villain. She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image,” he said.
Prince Harry has described Camilla, Queen Consort, as ’the villain’ in his CBS interview with Anderson Cooper
Prince Harry also alleged during the interview, and in his upcoming memoir, that his stepmother “started a campaign in the British press to pave the way for a marriage” and that Camilla was “dangerous”.
When asked by Cooper how Camilla was “dangerous,” the Duke of Sussex said: “Because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image.”
According to Harry, who was asked by Cooper to elaborate on the claim, the need for rehibilitation in the eyes of the public and the media meant was “dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press”.
“There was open willingness on both sides to trade of information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that,” he said.
The Duke of Sussex’s candid revelations also included his claim that he and his brother Prince William asked their father not to marry Camilla, Queen Consort, because they thought it would do “more harm than good”.
“We didn’t think it was necessary. We thought that it was gonna cause more harm than good and that if he was now with his person, that, surely that’s enough. Why go that far when you don’t necessarily need to?” he said.
However, according to Harry, he and his brother wanted their father to be “happy”.
“And we saw how happy he was with her. So, at the time, it was: ‘Okay,’” he said.
According to Prince Harry, for “many years,” he refused to believe that his mother Diana had died, with the duke telling Anderson Cooper that his brother Prince William shared similar thoughts.
Rather, the duke told Cooper the brothers were convinced that the late princess had faked her death, and that she would reach out to her sons once it was so safe to do so, so that they would be able to join her.
Prince Harry has said he believed ‘for a long time’ that Princess Diana had faked her own death to escape the press
During Prince Harry’s interview with Anderson Cooper, he also made a number of explosive claims about his stepmother, Camilla, Queen Consort.
In the 60 Minutes interview, Harry described Camilla as “the villain,” while noting that she had needed to “rehabilitate her image” after Diana famously described her as being the “third person” in her and Charles’ marriage.
“She was the villain. She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image,” Harry said, before confirming that he and his brother Prince William begged their father not to marry Camilla.
Although Prince Harry did not make it to Balmoral Castle in time to say goodbye to his grandmother, he told Anderson Cooper that he was able to spend time alone with the Queen after her death.
According to Harry, he was “really happy” for the late monarch, because she had “finished life” and would now be reunited with her late husband Prince Philip.
Prince Harry says he was able to spend time alone with Queen after her death
Duke of Sussex tells Anderson Cooper he was not invited on plane with royal family to Balmoral Castle
During Harry’s interview with Anderson Cooper, he spoke candidly about his grief over his mother’s passing, as well as his inability to “cry” after Diana’s death.
According to Prince Harry, he went to great lengths to express his grief through tears, with the duke telling Cooper that he used to watch videos of his mother in the hopes that they would make him cry.
Prince Harry has said he watched videos of Princess Diana online after feeling ‘some guilt’ for only crying once after her death