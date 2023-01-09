✕ Close ‘Idiot’: Londoners react to Prince Harry’s book

Prince Harry tackled a host of accusations in his latest tell-all interviews, from claims of “racism” in the royal family and his feud with brother William, to Camilla’s marriage to King Charles.

The remarks were made during sit-downs with ITV’s Tom Braby and CBS’ Anderson Cooper ahead of the official release of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare.

During one exchange with Bradby, Harry denied an accusation that he and his wife accused the royal family of racism during their interview with Oprah, claiming instead “the British press said that”.

When asked directly whether he would describe conversations that allegedly took place regarding the skin colour of his and Meghan’s son Archie as “racist,” Harry said that he wouldn’t. “I wouldn’t, not having lived within that family,” he said, adding that he would refer to the comments instead as evidence of “unconscious bias”.

During his interview with Cooper, Harry reflected on his belief for “many years” that Diana had faked her death, as well a why his stepmother Camilla, Queen Consort, was seen as “the villain”.