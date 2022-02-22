Quentin Tarantino has firmed up his next project – and it’s not what you think
Surprise move will reunite him with ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Kill Bill’ star Uma Thurman
Quentin Tarantino has lined up a surprise new project, which will arrive far sooner than you’re expecting.
Tarantino has made no secret of the fact that he plans to retire from filmmaking after releasing his 10th film.
His ninth film to date, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, arrived in 2020 and, the following year, he published a tie-in novelisation.
Now, as he decides what his last film will be, Tarantino has settled on his next project.
The director will serve as the narrator of Showtime’s new anthology series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, which charts the rise of Uber.
Based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book, the series stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the company’s CEO and Uma Thurman, who appeared in Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill films, as Arianna Huffington.
Deadline reports that Tarantino will narrate the first season only. The director has lent his narration to his previous films, including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Hateful Eight.
He also appeared in his very own Reservoir Dogs and Django Unchained, as well as From Dusk Till Dawn, which was directed by his friend Robert Rodriguez.
Also starring in Super Pumped, which has been developed by Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien, are Kyle Chandler, Babak Tafti, Mousa Hussein Kraish and Elisabeth Shue.
The series, which begins in the US on Sunday (27 February), has already been renewed for a second season.
Tarantino previously said that, after he retires form filmmaking, he plans to write books and theatre.
