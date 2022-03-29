The pioneering Bristol DJ, Superfly, has died. He was 69.

Superfly – real name Mike Bernard – passed away on 15 March.

BBC News reports that a cause of death has not been publicly announced.

Bernard moved to the UK from Jamaica at the age of eight and became the first Black presenter on BBC Radio Bristol in 1978.

Over the course of Bernard’s career, he crossed paths with the likes of Muhammad Ali, Mary J Blige, Marvin Gaye, and Eddie Murphy. He was a pillar within the 1960s music scene, known for supporting up-and-coming talent.

He went on to become a director at Bristol radio station Kute FM in the mid-1990s.

His son, Narada, noted that the DJ was “first and foremost” an “amazing father”.

“He was so proud of his roots and it was so clear he wanted us to understand that as well,” Narada told BBC News.

“I knew he was not the average dad, so to speak. That is not just me making that up, that is what people would say to me.”

Bernard is survived by his four children and seven grandchildren.

Pat Hard, who worked with Bernard at Kute FM, described him as “a connector of people, a trailblazing DJ and presenter and a mentor to so many upcoming and established artists”.

Hard added: “Our condolences and blessings go out to all of Mike’s family and loved ones at this time.”