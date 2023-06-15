Superman & Lois fans left outraged over ‘baffling’ season 4 casting cull

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Superman & Lois fans have been left outraged following a “baffling” decision ahead of the new season.

The series’s future was thrown into question when The CW hesitated to announce a renewal. H

However, it has been revealed that the series will indeed return for a 10-episode fourth season – albeit in a different form than usual.

According to a new report, seven series regulars will no longer be permanant fixtures on the show due to budget cuts.

These include Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarrette (Sarah Cortez), Wolé Parks (John Henry Irons), Dylan Walsh (Sam Lane), Emmanuelle Chriqui (Lana Lang), Tayler Buck (Natalie Lane Irons) and Sofia Hasmik (Chrissy Beppo).

Deadline reports that there will be an option for all actors to return in guest roles should they be available and should the fan demand be high enough.

Viewers of the show are reacting to the news of the “bloodbath” with outrage, with one writing: “Damn, what a gut punch. I really hope these characters get the send off they deserve if this is the final season.”

Journalist Stephen Patterson called the decision “baffling”, adding: “Sounds like it'll be a totally different show going forward.”

“This is just absurd. I hope don’t affect the quality of the season,” one viewer wrote, with another stating: “I am very sorry to hear that multiple supporting cast members have been cut from their regular roles, they are all amazing, and an integral part of this series!”

Many shared their sympathies with the cast members, with one writing: “I hope they land on their feet.”

‘Superman & Lois’ actor Emmanuelle Chriqui (Lana Lang) is one of seven axed cast members (The CW)

Find more reactions to the news below:

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tullochh will return in the new season as Superman and Lois Lane, with former Walking Dead actor Michael Cudlitz set to reprise the role of the villainous Lex Luthor.