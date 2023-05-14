Supernatural star urges fans to step in after ‘sad’ CW update

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles has stepped in following a “sad” update about the spin-off.

US network The CW has decided to swing the axe on The Winchesters following the conclusion of its first season.

Warner Bros Television, who produced the show, had been expecting the news and, according to Deadline, bosses are hoping to find a new home for the series.

Leading the charge is producer Ackles, who is urging fans to help out with a social media campaign, which gained heat in the hours following news of The Winchesters’ cancellation.

“Looks like we got work to do,” he wrote on Twitter on Thursday (11 May), using the hashtag “#SaveTheWinchesters”. Hours later, the phrase began trending worldwide.

Ackles starred in all 15 seasons of Supernatural, playing Dean Winchester.

The spin-off, which Ackles narrates, is a prequel focusing on the parents of Dean and his brother, Sam (Jared Padalecki). They are played by Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger.

This cancellation news comes after a shake-up at The CW, which recently got taken over by new owners.

It was then revealed that the network, which launched shows including Gossip Girl, Arrow and Riverdale, would focus on unscripted shows in an attempt to turn more of a profit in the coming years.

‘The Winchesters’ has been cancelled (The CW)

The only scripted shows to have been renewed so far are All American and Walker. The fate of Superman & Lois, All American: Homecoming and Gotham Knights are still in the air.