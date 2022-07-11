Suranne Jones has shared a message to her fans after her period drama Gentleman Jackwas axed by HBO.

Sally Wainwright’s historical drama, a co-production between the BBC and HBO, chronicles the real-life love story of Anne Lister (Jones) and Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle), 180 years before same-sex marriages were legalised in the UK.

The programme is based on the encoded diaries of Lister, who was a real-life industrialist and landowner in Halifax in the early 1800s.

On Friday (8 July), it was announced that the show is not being renewed for a third season by its US broadcaster HBO. Its fate at the BBC in the UK is yet to be decided.

Reacting to the news, Jones shared a video of season two bloopers on Instagram, with the words: “I just wanted to take a moment to reflect on our beautiful journey making this show.

“While it is sad news Gentleman Jack will not be renewed, this show has brought so many together, enabled people to share their stories, brought joy, emotion and creativity and gave me a real connection to you as its audience.”

She went on to list the various statues and plaques that have been installed in Lister’s memory since the show came out.

Jones added: “I have never been involved in a show that has made such a huge impact and touched my heart like this one has. It wasn’t always the easiest job I’ve had… but it was always worth it to see the response it got. THANK YOU for all your support.”

While Gentleman Jack is a HBO/BBC co-production and HBO has opted out of another series, there is still hope for the show’s future on the BBC.

“We are tremendously proud of Gentleman Jack, a show which has made a huge cultural impact, and we are in discussions with Sally about what’s next,” a BBC spokesperson said.