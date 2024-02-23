For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One Survivor 46 castaway is quite positive that a few of his fellow contestants have already formed an alliance – even before the games have begun.

CBS’s long-running reality competition returns for its 46th season on Wednesday (28 February).

However, long before the cameras start rolling and the games officially begin, the 18 contestants have already made their first impressions on each other during the casting finals. They have also spent several days with each other on location in Fiji ahead of the competition.

Since much of the game is based on completing a series of challenges, as well as staying safe from elimination, it’s important to forge relationships with other players.

Contestant Q Burdette, a 29-year-old real estate agent from Tennessee, suspects a pre-game alliance has already been formed between some of the women.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly before the premiere, Q said: “What I’ve noticed so far: the girls? They’re clique tight.

“Some of ‘em don’t even want to make eye contact with me. And two days ago, I woke up and I saw two flowers in girls’ hair. And I told myself: If a third wants to have a flower today, I’m in trouble. Well, guess what? I saw a flower! And it was a different girl!

Q Burdette of ‘Survivor’ (CBS)

“So they’re in cahoots. They’re communicating some way right now, and I’m excited to unravel that mystery,” he said.

It remains to be seen which three women Q is referring to, but according to Kenzie Petty, a 29-year-old salon owner from North Carolina, she likely won’t be a part of any all-female cliques.

“I really want to vibe with the girlies, but I’m vibing with the dudes right now,” Kenzie also told EW ahead of the games.

“It’s probably because I’m pretty. I’m going to use it. That’s what I’m feeling,” she said, before adding: “I’m not vibing with shaved head guy, [he has] not smiled one time. So we’ll see about that.”

Survivor 46 will debut with two, two-hour episodes airing on Wednesday 28 February and Wednesday 6 March, beginning at 8pm ET/PT on CBS. 90-minute episodes will air weekly after that.