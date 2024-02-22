Meet the 18 castaways competing on Survivor season 46
Long-running CBS reality competition series returns on 28 February
CBS’s popular reality competition series, Survivor, is returning this month with its 46th season.
The new instalment of the long-running TV show, hosted by Jeff Probst, will welcome 18 contestants to the islands of Fiji, where they will compete in a series of challenges for the chance to win $1m (£794,000).
Participants will be divided into three tribes of six, and according to a press release, “will endure a faster, more intense season from the moment they step foot on the beach”.
“The moral dilemmas, extreme situations and new twists in the game will test even the strongest competitor, and the mental and physical challenges require players to masterfully evolve their strategies to survive another day,” it adds.
The series will debut with two, two-hour episodes airing on Wednesday 28 February and Wednesday 6 March, beginning at 8pm ET/PT on CBS. 90-minute episodes will air weekly after that.
Meet the 18 contestants below:
Q Burdette
Age: 29
Hometown: Senatobia, Mississippi
Current Residence: Memphis, Tennessee
Occupation: Real estate agent
Jessica “Jess” Chong
Age: 37
Hometown: Hong Kong, China/Toronto, Ontario
Current Residence: San Francisco, California
Occupation: Software engineer
Charlie Davis
Age: 26
Hometown: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts
Current Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
Occupation: Law student
Tevin Davis
Age: 24
Hometown: Goochland, Virginia
Current Residence: Richmond, Virginia
Occupation: Actor
Tiffany Nicole Ervin
Age: 33
Hometown: Franklin Township, New Jersey
Current Residence: Elizabeth, New Jersey
Occupation: Artist
Moriah Gaynor
Age: 28
Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida
Current Residence: San Diego, California
Occupation: Program coordinator
Maria Shrime Gonzalez
Age: 48
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Current Residence: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: Parent coach
Bhanu Gopal
Age: 41
Hometown: Visakhapatnam, India
Current Residence: Acton, Massachusetts
Occupation: IT quality analyst
Jemila “Jem” Hussain-Adams
Age: 32
Hometown: Berbice, Guyana
Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois
Occupation: International brand mentor
David “Jelinsky” Jelinsky
Age: 22
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada
Occupation: Slot machine salesman
Ben Katzman
Age: 31
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Current Residence: Miami, Florida
Occupation: Musician
Hunter McKnight
Age: 28
Hometown: French Camp, Mississippi
Current Residence: French Camp, Mississippi
Occupation: Science teacher
Randen Montalvo
Age: 41
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Current Residence: Orlando, Florida
Occupation: Aerospace tech
Tim Spicer
Age: 31
Hometown: Arlington, Virginia
Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia
Occupation: College coach
Soda Thompson
Age: 27
Hometown: Long Island, New York
Current Residence: Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey
Occupation: Special education teacher
Venus Vafa
Age: 24
Hometown: Hill, Ontario
Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario
Occupation: Data analyst
Kenzie Petty
Age: 29
Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan
Current Residence: Charlotte, North Carolina
Occupation: Salon owner
Liz Wilcox
Age: 35
Hometown: Luther, Michigan
Current Residence: Orlando, Florida
Occupation: Marketing strategist
