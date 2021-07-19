Susanna Reid has criticised Boris Johnson for his original decision not to self isolate after being told to by the government’s app.

On Sunday (18 July), it was announced that the prime minister and chancellor Rishi Sunak had both been contacted after coming into contact with Sajid Javid, who tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Initially, it was announced that neither politician would be self isolating as they were part of a pilot scheme. However, following a public backlash, they soon U-turned and announced they would in fact self-isolate.

Interviewing vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi on Monday (19 July), Good Morning Britain host Reid accused the Conservative government of “completely smashing” public faith in the test and trace system.

“Do you expect the public to keep following the rules on self isolation when they have seen the prime minister and the chancellor argue for two and a half hours that it’s absolutely fine, if you’re part of some kind of scheme, that you don’t self isolate?” she asked.

“Because it occurred to me between eight o’clock and 10:37 yesterday morning, that you completely smashed public consent in the £37bn test and trace system.”

After Zahawi claimed that the pilot scheme was being used by a number of publicly funded organisations and that Johnson had “very quickly” realised it was a mistake for him to take part, the presenter interrupted him to continue her point.

“Not quickly enough before Number 10 had put out a statement on it, and not quickly enough for one of your ministers to have to go on the airwaves yesterday and try and justify it,” Reid said, adding that she felt “sorry” for Robert Jenrick.

“Quite frankly, it was unjustifiable. It was a massive error and the reason you U-turned on it was because you realised the public was outraged that once again there was one rule for all of us and one rule for those at the top.”