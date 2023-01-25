Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Susanna Reid left the Good Morning Britain studio to comfort the mother of Levi Davis following an interview about the missing X Factor star.

Rugby union player Levi, who appeared on Celebrity X Factor in 2019, was last seen on 29 October exiting the Old Irish Pub on La Rambla in Barcelona, Spain. He had left Ibiza hours earlier.

On Wednesday (25 January), the 24-year-old’s mother Julie appeared on GMB where she tearfully appealed for help in the search for her son.

“Before he left, there was a message – I don’t know, maybe [from] powers from up above – that said to me, ‘Give him a hug because you just don’t know if this is going to be your last,’” Julie said, before stopping to hold back tears.

Reid reached across the table and squeezed the guests’s hand, telling her: ‘What’s encouraging about [reporter Nick Dixon] being out there is he says there’s so much effort being put into finding Levi. The police are on it, we’ve seen the signs around on lampposts, podcasts.”

Julie said that she’d been supported by family and friends, as well as the private investigators they had hired to look into his disappearance.

However, she said that she’d found it “quite difficult” not having any updates, as well as having to work with a language barrier.

Co-host Ed Balls said that everyone was “desperately hoping” for good news for Julie, while Reid said: “Julie, we’re all with you. We’ll keep on it and our hearts are with you, honestly. Lots of love.”

The programme then cut to an advert break, which returned with Balls briefly presenting alone as he explained that “Susanna has just stepped out with our previous guest, Julie”.

Levi’s whereabouts remain unknown. Private investigators have put pressure on Spanish police to investigate a potential new lead in the case.