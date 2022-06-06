GMB’s Susanna Reid sends Lorraine into hysterics with Boris Johnson joke ahead of confidence vote

Prime minister will face a vote of no confidence at 6pm on Monday 6 June

Annabel Nugent
Monday 06 June 2022 09:21
Lorraine reacts brilliantly to Boris Johnson not knowing who she is

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid made Lorraine Kelly laugh with a Boris Johnson joke, shortly after news broke that the prime minister will face a vote of no confidence.

Johnson will face a no-confidence vote at 6pm on Monday (6 June), Sir Graham Brady has announced.

The news comes as almost 30 Tory MPs publicly urged the prime minister to resign, amid the fallout from revelations about Downing Street parties held during lockdown.

Speaking to Lorraine on Monday’s episode (6 June) of GMB, Reid cracked a joke about the announcement.

She sent Lorraine into hysterics, quipping: “By the end of the day, you might be asking: ‘Who’s Boris?’”

Reid’s joke was a reference to a faux pas that occurred during her May interview with the prime minister – his first appearance on GMB in three years.

At the end of the interview, Reid went to hand over to Lorraine for her daytime programme, when Johnson interrupted her, saying: “Who’s Lorraine?”

Reid replied: “Who’s Lorraine…? Lorraine’s a legend.”

Johnson appeared to have misunderstood the situation, thinking he was being passed over to Kelly for another interview. “Fantastic, well I didn’t think I was talking to Lorraine, OK…” he muttered.

Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote on 6 June

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

When Kelly appeared on the screen, she simply said: “Wow. Thank you, Susanna. A masterclass in a political interview.”

She went on to address his comment, saying it had “made her morning”.

Viewers who tuned in to watch the interview expressed their derision at Johnson’s gaffe on social media.

Elsewhere on Monday’s instalment of GMB, Dan Walker spoke about his forthcoming move from BBC Breakfast to Channel 5 News.

During his appearance, Walker addressed the viral moment a hen party crashed his BBC coverage of the Rio Olympics in 2016.

“It could have gone horribly wrong,” said the TV presenter.

