Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email

Sydney Sweeney has spoken out about what she perceives as a lack of ‘loyalty’ in Hollywood.

The actor, who was recently nominated for two Emmys for her performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus, has been vocal about some aspects of working in television and film that she’d prefer to change.

“It’s built to try to make you backstab people,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview .

Though she went on to name her agent as her “best teammate” and state that she’ll “have her forever”, Sweeney explained that she’s witnessed examples of people not being as supportive to others as they make out to be.

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie in ‘Euphoria’ (HBO)

“I see how people are like, ‘We support each other’ — and I’m like, ‘No. You f***ing don’t,’” she said.

When asked whether she speaks to her Euphoria castmates about these issues, Sweeney added that it’s not a topic of conversation between them: “We don’t really talk about that kind of stuff.”

The emerging screen star also expressed frustration with the way actors are paid in the current days of streaming, compared to traditional broadcasting in the past.

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” she admitted.

Sweeney plays anxious but sweet teen Cassie in Euphoria, and bratty rich kid Olivia in The White Lotus.

The Emmys will be held on Monday 12 September, where Sweeney will find out whether one or both performances will result in taking home a prestigious award.