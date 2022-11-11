Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sydney Sweeney has reflected on the backlash she received after she shared pictures of guests at her mother’s birthday party, in which people appeared to be wearing Blue Lives Matter t-shirts and Make America Great Again hats.

The Euphoria star had shared the images of the cowboy-themed event on Instagram in August.

“I know y’all peep that Blue Lives Matter shirt,” one commenter wrote, while another added: “Not the Blue Lives Matter shirt.”

The countermovement to Black Lives Matter advocates that those who are prosecuted and convicted of killing law enforcement officers should be sentenced under hate crime statutes.

Speaking in a new interview with British GQ, Sweeney said: “Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation. It’s been turning into a wildfire and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track.”

Spokane county, where Sweeny grew up, voted for Donald Trump by clear margins in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.

At the time of the criticisms, Sweeney had tweeted: “An innocent celebration for my mom’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions.”

Her brother Trent also denied that the guests were wearing MAGA hats, commenting on his own post that the hats actually read: “Make Sixty Great Again.”