Tamzin Outhwaite has been hailed as a hero after reportedly saving three children from drowning at a birthday pool party.

The former EastEnders actor, 50, jumped into the pool fully clothed when the children, all under 10 years old, got into difficulty.

A witness told The Sun: “Tamzin is a hero. She leapt into the water without hesitation. It was very dramatic.”

They added: “Without a second’s doubt she entered the pool and plucked the youngest child to safety, before grabbing the other two. She reacted so fast that nobody else had even gone into the water by the time they were all safe.

“There were a couple of doctors at the party who checked the kids were OK and gave them a clean bill of health. But it left many people shaken.”

They called Outhwaite a “true legend”, adding: “It doesn’t bear thinking about what might have happened had she not spotted the kids in trouble.”

The star, who played Melanie Healy in the soap and is also known for her roles in Hotel Babylon and New Tricks, was at a seventh birthday party when the incident happened.

Outhwaite has two daughers, aged 12 and eight, from her marriage to Lucifer actor Tom Ellis, which ended in 2014.