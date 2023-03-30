Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s been eight years since Taskmaster first started – and series 15 has arrived just months after the previous ended.

Returning to host proceedings are Greg Davies and Alex Horne, and joining them for the latest iteration is a bunch of comedians who could well provide the comedy show with its best line-up in a while.

Heading up the contestants for series 15 is Scottish comedian Frankie Boyle.

Boyle’s appearance on the show comes days after it was announced that the BBC had cancelled his series New World Order – something he said “didn’t come as a surprise”.

A BBC spokesperson commented: “We would like to thank Frankie Boyle and all those involved for six great series of New World Order.”

The corporation also made it clear that they are not severing ties with Boyle, adding: “We look forward to seeing what he does next on the BBC.”

Also on series 15 of Taskmaster is Jenny Eclair and Feel Good star Mae Martin.

Meanwhile, Ghosts actor Kiell Smith-Bynoe, whose credits also include Stath Lets Flats, will be a contestant this time around.

Frankie Boyle is on ‘Taskmaster’ series 15 (Channel 4)

Rounding out this series’s stars is stand-up comic Ivo Graham, who will be hoping to reign supreme like Dara Ó Briain did in the previous run.

Taskmaster airs Thursdays on Channel 4 at 9pm.