Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Tatiana Maslany has opened up about her decision to initially lie about being cast in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

In the Marvel superhero series, which premiered on Thursday (18 August) on Disney+, Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, AKA She-Hulk.

News of her casting first leaked back in the autumn of 2020. However, at the time, Maslany denied reports that she had been signed to play the title role.

“That actually isn’t a real thing,” Maslany told Canadian newspaper The Sudbury Star. “It’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand. It’s not actually a thing.”

However, shortly after, Marvel confirmed that Maslany had indeed been cast as the green superhero.

“I flat-out lied,” Maslany explained, in a new interview with Elle.

“That’s also because I don’t know what I’m allowed to say!”

Maslany isn’t the only actor in the Marvel franchise to express confusion over what they are and aren’t allowed to divulge in interviews.

Loki star Owen Wilson this week admitted to having been “scolded” by Marvel after accidentally leaking minor plot details from the series.

Earlier this year, Thor: Love and Thunder star Tessa Thompson apologised to the company after she was responsible for a leaked photo of her character’s new outfit making its way online.