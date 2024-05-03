For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Melanie Lynskey has shared a worrying update about the third season of Yellowjackets.

The actor, who will next be seen in drama The Tattooist of Auschwitz, stars in the Showtime series alongside Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Six Feet Under’s Lauren Ambrose and Ella Purnell, who can currently be seen in Fallout.

Lynskey, who is married to actor Jason Ritter, plays the adult version of Shauna, one of the high-school students who finds themselves stranded in the remote Canadian wilderness after surviving a plane crash.

Through the use of flashbacks, the show reveals what really happened between the group of survivors after they formed their own cannibalistic society.

Yellowjackets has developed a cult fan base since it launched in 2021 – and work on season three, which was delayed due to the Hollywood writers’ strikes, is well underway.

In fact, much of the new season has been written and Lynskey has now teased it will feature a twist she was initially unconvinced by.

Speaking on The Independent’s video series Go to Bat, Lynskey, when asked what she can say about the new episodes, said: “I don't know. They actually have given me some secrets.”

Lynskey, pretending to wipe a tear from her eye, then ominously added: “One of them upset me. But it sounds crazy.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lynskey named three co-stars who have helped her through tough times on set, one of which was her Yellowjackets co-star, Lewis, who plays the adult version of Natalie.

“Juliette Lewis was amazing. That first season of Yellowjackets was hard . It was Covid and we all had to do quarantine – I was quarantining with a two-year-old without my husband. But [Lewis] is just so energetic and so kind. She was great.”

Melanie Lynskey in ‘Yellowjackets’ ( Showtime )

Go to Bat sees actors, writers and directors highlight certain films and TV shows from their back catalogue that deserve more love. Lynskey’s full episode of Go to Bat is available to watch here.