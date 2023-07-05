Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift has added 14 new shows to her Eras Tour, ruling out her chances of headlining Glastonbury 2024.

Following the conclusion of this year’s Worthy Farm festival, fans immediately began speculating over which artists would fill next year’s headline slots.

Among those rumoured were Swift, Rihanna, The 1975, Spice Girls and Madonna.

However, on Wednesday (5 July), the “Anti-Hero” singer appeared to rule herself out of the Pyramid Stage potentials.

In an announcement made across her social media platforms, Swift revealed that “we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour”.

One of the dates includes a third new consecutive Dublin show on Sunday 30 July 2024. Originally, Swift was only scheduled to perform two Dublin shows on 28 and 29 June 2024, leaving room for a possible Glastonbury getaway on Sunday – the 2024 festival will take place from 26 to 30 June.

However, with the additional Dublin date, her June diary has officially been filled.

Responding to Swift’s Twitter post, Glastonbury fan account, The Glasto Thingy, wrote: “Taylor Swift has added a 3rd Dublin date to her 2024 tour. She is now ruled out of performing at Glastonbury next year.”

Several other Swifties reacted to the news in shock, as many had strongly believed Swift was a “dead certain” 2024 headliner.

“Wow thought she was a dead cert,” one responded, with a second replying: “I did until I saw her initial dates. She does do multiple nights but not at different venues. There was still a chance but obviously that has now gone.”

“Part of me is surprised part of me thinks it makes sense she’s gonna wait til eras is over and do it as a solo big thing,” another reasoned.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Others expressed relief over the news, joking that it now saved them from having “to worry” about getting tickets.

“Phew, thought I’d be inundated with getting tickets for 2 fans. Thanks!” one commented.

The Eras Tour, which kicked off in May, is scheduled to continue until August 2024. According to new data, it is believed that Swift’s tour will cross its $1bn (£786m) mark by the time she performs in Singapore in March 2024.

The “Red” singer has already made more than $300m (£236m) from the first 22 dates of her Eras Tour, according to data from Pollstar.

With an average of 54,000 fans attending Swift’s concerts at every tour stop, Swift is reportedly earning more than $13m (£10m) from every show.