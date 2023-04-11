Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brett Goldstein has recalled the early years of his career when casting directors would typecast him “terrorist” roles.

Before the 42-year-old British actor found his breakthrough success starring as team curmudgeon Roy Kent on Apple TV’s heartwarming sports comedy Ted Lasso, he spent years trying to pursue dramatic roles.

Speaking to Variety, Goldstein explained: “All I would ever get audition offers for was terrorists. I guess they see my headshot and go, ‘Well, he looks like a terrorist!’”

It wasn’t until later when he finally realised he wasn’t having a “good time” in dramatic acting, that he said he finally gave in to his secret passion for standup.

“I f***ing stormed it,” he remembered of his first standup performance. “The adrenaline was so powerful that I had a great gig, and I was like, ‘Wow! F***!’”

Goldstein’s role as a writer on Ted Lasso eventually led to him being cast as Roy due to the affinity he felt with the character.

His performance was later recognised at both the 2021 and 2022 Emmys Awards, earning him the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series two years in a row.

Brett Goldstein in ‘Ted Lasso’ (AP)

Ted Lasso is currently airings its third and final season, which The Independent’s Amanda Whiting praised for its sly evolution into “something more compelling” in her four-star review of the series.

Goldstein has since gone on to co-create the streamer’s latest comedy-drama success Shrinking, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

Meanwhile, in July 2022, he made a surprise cameo as Hercules in the end credits of Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder.