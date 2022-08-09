Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brett Goldstein teased his Ted Lasso co-star about how his fan favourite character dies.

The 42-year-old British actor both writes and stars in the series as Roy Kent on Apple TV+’s wholesome Jason Sudeikis-led comedy, about an American football coach hired to manage a Premier League football team.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Goldstein said he told his co-star Toheeb Jimoh – who plays endearing football star Sam Obisanya – that his character dies by running into a helicopter.

“I told Toheeb a long time ago how his character dies,” Goldstein laughed.

“Basically I was like, ‘You die by a helicopter.’ And he was like, ‘Oh, I’m in a helicopter crash?’ And I said, ‘No, you run into a still helicopter. It’s not even on, you just run into it. And that’s how you die,” he quipped.

“No spoilers, but that’s his ending.”

While the Emmy-nominated star was clearly kidding, he couldn’t help but add: “No, listen, I think it’s one of the ultimate saddest TV deaths of all time. But I think it will make him even more memorable.”

Brett Goldstein in ‘Ted Lasso’ (AP)

Goldstein recently made a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder end credits sequence, playing Hercules.

He later revealed that he was sworn to secrecy, so he sent his parents to see the film without letting them know about his appearance.

Ted Lasso is expected to end in its forthcoming third season. The first two seasons are available to stream on Apple TV+.