Brett Goldstein has revealed that he sent his parents to watch Thor: Love and Thunder without telling them he was in it.

The Ted Lasso star makes a cameo appearance during the Marvel blockbuster’s end credits sequence, playing Hercules.

As is often the case with Marvel Studios projects, Goldstein was sworn to secrecy about his role in the film.

“I didn’t tell anyone because Marvel put a chip in my neck that said ‘If you talk about this you’re dead,’” he joked to Variety. “My mom and dad, I sent them a text and said ‘I’ve just seen Thor.”

“I knew it’s not the kind of film they’d see. I said, ‘You should go see it. It’s funny.’”

Goldstein said that his mother was texting him continuously throughout the film, providing him with a “running commentary”.

“I’m like, ‘Just watch the film!’” he recalled. “It gets to the end bit, where it shows Russell Crowe… My mom texts me ‘Russell Crowe’s in it again, he’s very funny.’ I go, ‘F***ing look up at the screen!’”

The actor also claimed that he was unaware how his character would be used in future MCU projects.

“I truly, honestly – this isn’t me lying or being coy – I know nothing,” he said. “All I know is what I did that day and that’s it. That could be it. It was a fun three seconds.”

In other Thor news, Chris Hemsworth recently revealed that his wife, the actor Elsa Pataky, told him he had gone too far with his physical transformation for the film.

Love and Thunder’s director, Taika Waititi, also explained why scenes featuring Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey had been cut from the movie.