Teletubbies: Fans cannot get over grown-up sun baby after Big Breakfast appearance
Star of Nineties children’s show is now in her twenties
The woman who played the Teletubbies sun baby as a child appeared on Big Breakfast this morning (20 August), with fans floored by how grown-up she now is.
Jess Smith appeared on the revived Channel 4 series, after revealing herself as the baby from the Nineties children’s show that ran on BBC Two from 1997 to 2001.
Several years ago, Smith had written on Facebook: “I’ve decided it’s time to tell everyone. I used to hide it but after a lot of encouragement from my friends at university, I’ve gained the confidence to come out with it.
“I am the sun from Teletubbies. There have been quite a few people pretending to be the sun but only I could tell you the real story.”
She then went on to explain that she happened to be in hospital for a check-up the very same day the Teletubbies producer had asked if there were “any smiley babies”.
Smith said: “While recording my dad held a teddy bear behind the camera to get me to laugh, and rolled a toy racing car to get me to look down at the camera, and it obviously worked.”
“Omg,” tweeted TV journalist Scott Bryan, responding to the image.
“Blimey eh-oh,” wrote another user, referencing the way the Teletubbies said “uh oh”.
“The sun baby! how cute!” added another, with a smiley face.
Teletubbies, which followed the antics of toddler-like characters Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, Po, won multiple Bafta awards and was nominated for two Daytime Emmys throughout its run.
