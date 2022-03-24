The Apprentice star Claude Littner has cleared up a mystery surrounding the BBC show’s format.

Lord Sugar’s aide was forced to withdraw from this series following an accident, and was replaced by series one winner Tim Campbell.

However, Littner returned in the latest episode to grill the final four over their business plans.

Following the interview process, Lord Sugar fired two candidates, Brittany Carter and Stephanie Affleck, as he didn’t believe in their proposals.

This led viewers to wonder at what stage Lord Sugar becomes aware of each candidate’s business plan, with some highlighting that, should the business idea not be to his liking, they will be fired regardless of their performance throughout the process.

Following his appearance, Littner was asked about this on Twitter, with one viewer writing: “I presume the candidates have to submit at the beginning of the application process?”

Littner replied: “Submitted, unopened and unread.”

Harpreet Kaur and Kathryn Burn are this year’s ‘Apprentice’ finalists (BBC)

He added: “Fired candidates have their plans returned unopened and unread. Only those who make it to interview have business plans scrutinised.”

From comments made earlier this series, it seems that Lord Sugar is given an overview of the sector the business is targeting.

Littner said he is given four or five days to look over the plans ahead of the interview episode being recorded.

Harpreet Kaur and Kathryn Burn are the 2022 finalists, with the winner being named in tonight’s episode, which airs on BBC One at 9pm.