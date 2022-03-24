The Apprentice: Claude Littner answers long-standing question surrounding BBC show’s business plan format
Lord Sugar fires candidates based on their business ideas – regardless of how well they’ve performed in the series
The Apprentice star Claude Littner has cleared up a mystery surrounding the BBC show’s format.
Lord Sugar’s aide was forced to withdraw from this series following an accident, and was replaced by series one winner Tim Campbell.
However, Littner returned in the latest episode to grill the final four over their business plans.
Following the interview process, Lord Sugar fired two candidates, Brittany Carter and Stephanie Affleck, as he didn’t believe in their proposals.
This led viewers to wonder at what stage Lord Sugar becomes aware of each candidate’s business plan, with some highlighting that, should the business idea not be to his liking, they will be fired regardless of their performance throughout the process.
Following his appearance, Littner was asked about this on Twitter, with one viewer writing: “I presume the candidates have to submit at the beginning of the application process?”
Littner replied: “Submitted, unopened and unread.”
He added: “Fired candidates have their plans returned unopened and unread. Only those who make it to interview have business plans scrutinised.”
From comments made earlier this series, it seems that Lord Sugar is given an overview of the sector the business is targeting.
Littner said he is given four or five days to look over the plans ahead of the interview episode being recorded.
Harpreet Kaur and Kathryn Burn are the 2022 finalists, with the winner being named in tonight’s episode, which airs on BBC One at 9pm.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies