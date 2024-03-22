The Apprentice star misses You’re Fired interview after exit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Apprentice star Noor Bouziane failed to appear for her interview on spin-off show You’re Fired after being let go.

The 23-year-old was fired by Lord Alan Sugar on tonight’s (21 March) episode, becoming the ninth candidate to leave this series.

Typically, candidates who leave then go on to appear on You’re Fired in the immediate aftermath of the main show, but host Tom Allen said that Noor would not be making an appearance. A reason for her absence was not given. The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.

Bouziane’s exit from the show came following her first showing as project manager.

The teams were asked to create an advertising campaign for an electric camper van, with Lord Sugar judging the contest.

Bouziane’s Team Supream took the lead on developing a 30-second advert for the product, but after the clip was completed Lord Sugar said he felt the end result lacked clarity and quality.

Bouziane attempted to defend the advert, saying: “I didn’t want to use the cliché, like the typical advert where the van is moving. I feel like that’s done before.”

The Apprentice’s Noor Bouziane was fired tonight (21 March) (BBC/Naked)

Lord Sugar fired Bouziane and labelled her advert as “terrible”.

Later on You’re Fired, comedian and podcaster Cally Beaton said she felt sorry for Bouziane.

“I have sympathy with her as she tried to have a voice when it wasn’t always the same as the people in charge,” said Beaton.

“The only place she really fell down – and it’s such a hard lesson to learn – is knowing what you don’t know and surrounding yourself with people who may know more than you. Leaning on them, willingly, is a brilliant way to get better.

“I think that’s where she hasn’t quite got it yet, just letting the outside input stuff in. And letting people make you look good – if somebody else does something and you get the credit for it, that’s fantastic. Fail forward, that’s fine!”

In last week’s episode, one task on The Apprentice left viewers comparing it to the disastrous Glasgow Wonka experience.

Contestants were flown to Budapest where they were asked to prepare a city tour. Maura Rath was appointed project manager of one team and they decided to put together a wine tour.

However, her guests appeared baffled as she told them to “take a moment to feel the earth” and could not name the grape of Sauvignon Blanc, prompting viewers to compare it to the viral children’s event.

One viewer wrote “The Budapest wine experience” next to a picture of a worker at the Glasgow Wonka experience.