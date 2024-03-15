The Apprentice wine tour leaves viewers comparing task to Glasgow Wonka experience

A task on The Apprentice left viewers comparing Thursday's (14 March) episode to the disastrous Glasgow Wonka experience.

Contestants were flown to Budapest where they had to prepare a city tour.

Maura Rath was appointed project manager of one team that opted to create a wine tour.

However her guests appeared baffled as she told them to "take a moment feel the earth" and could not name the grape of Sauvignon Blanc, prompting viewers to compare it to the viral children's event.

One viewer wrote "The Budapest wine experience" next to a picture of a worker at the Glasgow Wonka experience.