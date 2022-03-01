HBO premiered the trailer to its forthcoming drama The Baby, an eight-part series starring Michelle de Swarte as the carer of a murderous infant.

In the film Swarte’s character unexpectedly ends up taking care of the baby, after which strange and scary things begin to take place.

The trailer features a number of alarming scenes, including the baby falling from the sky, engaging in a chase with the police, and seemingly going on a murder spree across a playground.

HBO describes The Baby as about a baby who “twists” a woman’s life into a horror show.

Viewers have shared their reactions on social media since the trailer premiered on 28 February.

“Murderous baby?” one tweeted. “Sign me up.”

Another joked: “I don’t know what this is but I’m sure as hell watching it.”

As well as de Swarte, The Baby will also star Amira Ghazzalla, Sinead Cusack and comedian Isy Suttie.

The show has been co-created by Sian Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer. Robins-Grace has previously worked on Sex Education while Gaymer’s past credits include being music supervisor on Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag.

The Baby is set to premiere on HBO Max on 24 April and on Sky Atlantic in the UK later this year.