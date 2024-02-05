Who has Joey sent home on The Bachelor season 28?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Bachelor season 28, starring former Bachelorette contestant Joey Graziadei, made history as it welcomed 32 women to the mansion – the most of any season.

Following the season premiere on 22 January, however, that number has quickly declined.

“I’m looking for someone that’s just themselves. Someone that challenges me. Someone to do life with,” Joey told The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer during The Bachelorette finale.

In a teaser, ahead of The Bachelor’s season debut, Joey added: “I’m lucky to meet so many amazing women. And I hope they feel lucky to meet me.”

The new season comes on the heels of the wildly successful Golden Bachelor spin-off, which saw the franchise’s first septuagenarian, Gerry Turner, find his second chance at love with his new wife Theresa Nist. The two recently tied the night on live television.

Find the list of women who Joey has sent home below. This article will be updated weekly.

Episode One Eliminations:

After the two-hour season premiere, 10 heartbroken and tearful women left the Bachelor mansion.

Chandler

Chandler on ‘The Bachelor’ (Disney)

Age: 24

Hometown: New York, New York

Occupation: Graphic Designer

Kayla

Kayla on ‘The Bachelor’ (Disney)

Age: 27

Hometown: Hamilton, Ohio

Occupation: Guidance Counselour

Lanie

Lanie on ‘The Bachelor’ (Disney)

Age: 27

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Realtor

Sandra

Sandra on ‘The Bachelor’ (Disney)

Age: 26

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Occupation: Cybersecurity Consultant

Sam

Sam on ‘The Bachelor’ (Disney)

Age: 31

Hometown: Nashville, Tenessee

Occupation: Certified Public Accountant (CPA)

Talyah

Talya on ‘The Bachelor’ (Disney)

Age: 23

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Occupation: Aesthetician

Zoe

Zoe on ‘The Bachelor’ (Disney)

Age: 24

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Occupation: Artist

Samantha

Samantha on ‘The Bachelor’ (Disney)

Age: 23

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Professional Football Cheerleader

Kyra

Kyra on ‘The Bachelor’ (Disney)

Age: 26

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Paralegal

Nat

Nat on ‘The Bachelor’ (Disney)

Age: 26

Hometown: Sudbury, Canada

Occupation: Registered Nurse/Professor

Episode Two Eliminations:

Lauren (Self-eliminated)

Lauren on ‘The Bachelor’ (Disney)

Age: 26

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Erika

Erika on ‘The Bachelor’ (Disney)

Age: 25

Hometown: North Bergen, New Jersey

Occupation: Leasing Agent

Marlena

Marlena on ‘The Bachelor’ (Disney)

Age: 26

Hometown: West Palm Beach, Florida

Occupation: Freelance Writer

Taylor

Taylor on ‘The Bachelor’ (Disney)

Age: 23

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Occupation: Recruiter

The Bachelor airs on Mondays on ABC at 8pm ET/5pm PT, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu for US viewers.