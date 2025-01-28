Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Who has Grant sent home on the Bachelor season 29?

Grant Ellis is faced with some tough decisions as he attempts to narrow down his pool of 25 women to one lucky lady

Inga Parkel
in New York
Tuesday 28 January 2025 22:10 GMT
Comments
The Bachelor has kicked off its 29th season, welcoming back Bachelorette alum Grant Ellis to lead the series.

During the premiere episode of the new season, 31-year-old Ellis was introduced to 25 eager women, all vying for his love. That number, however, is quickly dwindling.

Ahead of the first rose ceremony of the season, the contestants were rocked by a mystery guest who entered the mansion midway through the evening. It was soon revealed that the woman that the other contestants had assumed was an ex-girlfriend was actually Ellis’s older sister, Taylor.

Find the list of women who Ellis has sent home below. This article will be updated weekly.

Episode One Eliminations:

At the end of the special two-hour premiere, seven women were sent packing from the Bachelor mansion.

Rhadika

Rhadika on ‘The Bachelor’ season 29
Rhadika on ‘The Bachelor’ season 29 (Disney)

Age: 28

Location: New York, New York

Occupation: Attorney

Christina

Christina on ‘The Bachelor’ season 29
Christina on ‘The Bachelor’ season 29 (Disney)

Age: 26

Location: Fargo, North Dakota

Occupation: Marketing Director

J’Nae

J’Nae on ‘The Bachelor’ season 29
J’Nae on ‘The Bachelor’ season 29 (Disney)

Age: 28

Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Occupation: Account Coordinator

Kyleigh

Kyleigh on ‘The Bachelor’ season 29
Kyleigh on ‘The Bachelor’ season 29 (Disney)

Age: 26

Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Occupation: Retail Manager

Neicey

Neicey on ‘The Bachelor’ season 29
Neicey on ‘The Bachelor’ season 29 (Disney)

Age: 32

Location: Blythewood, South Carolina

Occupation: Pediatrician

Savannah

Savannah on ‘The Bachelor’ season 29
Savannah on ‘The Bachelor’ season 29 (Disney)

Age: 27

Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Occupation: Wedding Planner

Season 29 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, with episodes streaming on Hulu the next day.

