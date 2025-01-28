Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
The Bachelor contestants rocked by mystery girl entering the mansion in early twist

25 contestants arrived to meet Grant Ellis at the Bachelor mansion — but a 26th woman was waiting in the wings

Tom Murray
in New York
Tuesday 28 January 2025 03:50 GMT
Comments
The Bachelor contestants were thrown off their game when a mystery woman entered the mansion halfway through the first night.

The ABC dating show kicked off its 29th season Monday, welcoming 25 women vying for the heart of 31-year-old day trader Grant Ellis.

In typical Bachelor fashion, the women arrived at the mansion one at a time to personally introduce themselves to Grant.

However, unbeknownst to them, a 26th woman was waiting in the wings.

*Warning — Spoilers ahead for ‘The Bachelor’ season 29, episode one*

In the garden area, Grant was talking with 31-year-old Chicago-based attorney Dina when an unknown woman wandered into the mansion.

Grant (left) was left shocked after a new woman arrived on ‘The Bachelor’
Grant (left) was left shocked after a new woman arrived on ‘The Bachelor’ (ABC)

The rest of the contestants reacted in shock as the mystery woman made her way toward Grant and interrupted his conversation with Dina. Many assumed it was his ex-girlfriend.

“Who is this person? Why are you here?” contestant Natalie said to the cameras. “She means business. She’s here for a reason.”

“I cannot compare to this woman,” Rose admitted.

“Holy s***!” Grant — who was visibly shocked — said after the woman made her presence known. Fortunately for the rest of the contestants, the mystery woman was soon revealed to be Grant’s sister, Taylor.

Many viewers reacted in anger on X to the contestants who were quick to badmouth Grant’s sister before learning who she was.

“Grant’s sister watching this episode after having all the girls s*** talk her,” one imagined.

“The girl who called Grant’s sister the ‘new bitch,’” another added.

“Not the girls showing their true colors towards Grant’s sister,” wrote a third.

Others suggested that the Bachelor producers were setting Taylor up for the show’s sister series, The Bachelorette.

Taylor is a model who has appeared in Marie Claire and InStyle Mexico. She is represented by Ford Models, according to her portfolio on their website.

“Seems like a mini audition for Grants sister to be part of bachelor nation some how,” added another.

Grant is the second-ever Black male lead of The Bachelor, following Matt James, who became the first in 2021.

Born and raised in Newark, New Jersey, the December 15-born Saggitarius is a 6’5” former pro basketball player. He now lives in Houston, Texas where he works buying and selling stocks.

Season 29 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, with episodes streaming on Hulu the next day.

