The Bachelor producers are taking responsibility for not protecting the franchise’s first Black lead, Matt James, against the racial controversies that developed during his season.

James was welcomed as the season 25 star in 2021. That season became embroiled in controversy when photographs surfaced of series frontrunner Rachel Kirkconnell attending a plantation-themed party while at Georgia College & State University in 2018.

Speaking to The Los Angeles Times in a new interview, executive producers Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner reflected on how the popular ABC dating series mishandled issues of race in the past, particularly during James’s season.

“I’m going to be really frank – we let Matt down,” Graebner said. “That season went wrong on so many levels. We did not protect him as we should have. The finale of that season was the darkest day I’ve had on this franchise.”

“Here was this great Black man,” he said, “and we should have been celebrating his love story. Instead, what we saw was a man burdened and overwhelmed by issues of racism. It was really sad for me personally.”

Soon after the photographs came to light, Kirkconnell released a statement apologizing for her past behavior, writing on Instagram: “While there have been rumors circulating, there have also been truths that have come to light that I need to address. I hear you, and I’m here to say I was wrong.

“At one point, I didn’t recognize how offensive and racist my actions were, but that doesn’t excuse them. My age or when it happened does not excuse anything. They are not acceptable or okay in any sense. I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist.”

open image in gallery ‘We let Matt [James] down,’ The Bachelor executive producer Bennett Graebner admitted ( Getty Images )

Then, in a later interview on Extra with Rachel Lindsay, the first Black star of The Bachelorette, host Chris Harrison sought to defend Kirkconnell’s offensive actions. He argued that critics should offer Kirkconnell “a little understanding,” adding he was “not the woke police.”

Harrison apologized for his comments and subsequently stepped down as the franchise’s longtime host. James still went on to propose to Kirkconnell, and they remain together to this day.

“It’s hard to say out loud, that people of color didn’t see themselves represented, that they did not see The Bachelor franchise as a safe place,” Graebner told The LA Times. “We didn’t have a Black lead in this franchise for 15 years, and that’s inexcusable. It created a vicious cycle, and it’s taken a lot of work to get back to a place where we feel at least we’re working for the positive.”

The upcoming season of The Bachelorette features Jenn Tran, who makes history as the franchise’s first-ever Asian American lead. Tran made her Bachelor franchise debut in the latest season of The Bachelor vying for Joey Graziadie’s heart.

“We have to do better,” Freeland acknowledged. “We’re not always going to get it right. We’re going to make mistakes as we move forward. But we’re not going to shy away from difficult conversations.”

Season 21 of The Bachelorette debuts on Monday, July 8 at 8pm ET on ABC.