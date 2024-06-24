Who is the new Bachelorette? Everything we know about season 21 star Jenn Tran

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The Bachelorette is returning for its 21st season with former The Bachelor contestant Jenn Tran handing out the roses this time.

Tran was announced as the first-ever Asian American lead of the popular ABC dating series in March following her elimination from Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor.

“I’m overwhelmed. It’s crazy. It feels so surreal to be sitting here. Honestly, I feel like just yesterday I was literally in the emergency room, in my scrubs, working, and now here I am in stilettos, in this little gown,” she told host Jesse Palmer of the honor.

“It feels so surreal to be passed on the baton by [former Bachelorette star] Charity, who is sitting here today with her person that she found in all of this, and it’s so inspiring.”

Asked what she’s looking for in her future partner, Tran said: “I’m looking for someone who has a really big personality. I want someone who has that kind of banter. I’m all about having fun... and I want someone who’s going to be able to take it as much as they can dish it. And if we just spend the whole night literally making fun of each other that will be the most ideal night ever.”

Who is Jenn Tran?

Tran was born in Hillsdale, New Jersey, on November 24, 1997, to Vietnamese immigrants. She has one older brother, James.

Raised bilingual, Tran played basketball and lacrosse in high school. For two years, she attended The University of Pittsburgh before transferring to The University of Wisconsin-Madison where she graduated with a bachelor of science in molecular biology in 2020. She was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority.

open image in gallery Jenn Tran makes history as the first Asian American lead of The Bachelor franchise ( The Walt Disney Company )

She currently resides in Miami, Florida. Before joining The Bachelor season 28 cast, Tran studied as a physician assistant student at Barry Unversity in Miami. She is expected to graduate with a master’s degree in clinical medical science later this year.

“Tran is a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others,” her official Bachelorette bio states. “When she’s not studying, the 26-year-old fan favorite loves reading, paddleboarding and traveling whenever she has the chance.”

Tran made her grand Bachelor entrance riding in on a go-kart in March. She competed against a record-breaking number of 32 women for Graziadei’s heart. She made it to episode seven of the show and invited Graziadei home to meet her family before being eliminated.

The Bachelorette season 21 premieres on Monday, July 8 at 8pm ET.