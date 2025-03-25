The Bachelor fans call out Grant Ellis for ‘love bombing’ finalist before getting engaged to other woman
‘The Bachelor’ finale aired on Monday
The Bachelor fans are not happy about the way Grant Ellis treated his runner-up in this season’s grand finale.
*Warning — Major spoilers ahead for ‘The Bachelor’ season 29*
On Monday’s After the Rose finale, it was revealed that Grant Ellis gave his final rose to Juliana Pasquarosa over the other finalist, Litia Garr. However, Garr addressed her breakup with Ellis during the reality show’s live special, where she revealed what the lead had said to her throughout the season.
“Grant and I had talked a lot about that day, and everything that he had ever said about it was that it was going to be us,” Garr said.
“We were getting engaged from, you know, the first one-on-one that we had in L.A. until the night before that day. I remember saying goodbye to him and saying, ‘Oh my gosh, we are getting engaged tomorrow.’ And he said, ‘I know I can’t wait. I love you. I love you. I love you.’”
“Those were the last words that he said to me before I walked up there. So it was a shock,” she added.
Garr also said that Ellis told her that she was his “number one emotional connection” and wanted to “stop the show early” because he knew that she was the one for him.
She told Ellis on stage: “The switch-up is crazy. I’m disappointed.… I just want to be so clear that I’m confused and I’m sad. And I’m mad.”
She added that if she was Pasquarosa and watched their scenes back, she would have “a lot of questions.”
Viewers were quick to defend Garr on X, suggesting that Ellis had “love bombed” her.
Love bombing is a manipulative dating practice when someone showers a new romantic partner with grand gestures — such as saying “I love you” — and constant contact in order to gain an upper hand in the relationship.
“I’m already seeing men saying Grant dodged a bullet because Litia ‘switched up’ but all I see is a women clocking a man who has love bombed her for 6 weeks,” one person wrote.
Another agreed, writing, “I would actually turn into jigsaw if a man told me he loved me multiple times even the day BEFORE you’re meant to be engaged, planning a future and then tells me i’m not the one and THEN i have to watch it back and react to it in front of a live studio audience?”
“Grant lovebombed Litia, sold her a dream, claimed he would end the show now for her only to pull this nonsense. & some fans are excusing it bc he picked Juliana,” a third X post read.
However, some fans defended Grant, arguing that he and Juliana were a better match.
“Grant and litia just wouldnt have worked in the real world SORRY,” one person wrote on X.
“But can we bffr real quick and acknowledge that Grant and Litia’s lives are soooooo different that it would have never worked even though they both have so much to bring to the table?” Another added.
