Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Bachelor’s Grant Ellis ended his week in Edinburgh on a high note after he “tied the knot” with Litia in a traditional Celtic ceremony.

In the fifth episode of the long-running ABC dating series, Ellis, 31, and the remaining contestants jetted off to Scotland.

There, he first took Juliana on a one-on-one date to a castle for a “regal experience,” and later he went on a group date with Alexe, Carolina, Dina, Sarafiena, and Zoe, where they played a series of Scottish games.

To conclude the trip, Ellis enjoyed his second one-on-one date with 31-year-old Litia exploring the city.

“I’m loving being with Litia,” Ellis told the cameras. “If it’s meant to be, it’s going to be natural, and I think that’s something that Litia and I have — a natural connection.”

Continuing through the city, they stopped to chat with two older women knitting. When asked how long they’d been together, they looked at each other before Litia said: “A couple weeks give or take.”

Grant and Litia enjoyed a one-on-one date in Scotland, where they ‘tied the knot' ( Disney )

“But it feels like we’ve been together a lot longer than that,” Ellis added.

Asked by one of the women if he saw “wedding bells in the future,” Ellis replied: “Yeah, I definitely think that she’s somebody who I could see as my wife and, you know, spending every day with and being happy.”

The woman then proceeded to show them the Celtic tradition of tying the knot, which saw Ellis and Litia wrap a scarf around their hands tying it into an “infinity knot.”

“We tied the knot!” Ellis exclaimed.

“Me and Grant tied the knot today,” Litia said in a piece to camera. “So everyone can pack it up. Thanks for playing.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

At the rose ceremony that evening, Ellis sent home Alexe, Carolina and Sarafiena, leaving Litia, Dina, Juliana and Zoe as his final four women.

Next week, Ellis will travel to the homes of his final four to meet their families before choosing the two women he wants to bring home to meet his family.

Season 29 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.