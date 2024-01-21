Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s already that time for The Bachelor fans to start planning their watch parties as season 28 is about to kick off.

Welcoming back Bachelor alum Jesse Palmer as host, this next installment of ABC’s hit reality series will see a group of 32 women vying for the heart of Joey Graziadei, the runner-up of The Bachelorette season 20.

The new season comes on the heels of the wildly successful Golden Bachelor spin-off, which saw the franchise’s first septuagenarian, Gerry Turner, find his second chance at love with his new wife Theresa Nist. The two recently tied the night on live television.

Below is everything you need to know to prepare for the forthcoming season of The Bachelor, from when it airs and how to tune in.

When does the show air?

Back in its typical evening slot, season 28 of The Bachelor premieres on Monday 22 January at 5pm PT/8pm ET. Episodes will be released weekly.

Where can I watch new episodes?

Joey Graziadei on ‘The Bachelor' (Disney)

For fans who have access to cable, you’ll be able to tune in live on ABC. However, for those who don’t, episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

The series sadly will not be streaming immediately in the UK. British viewers may use a VPN to access ABC via the Hulu + Live TV app.

Who is the Bachelor?

In December, the series announced that Bachelorette fan-favourite Joey Graziadei would be the next bachelor. 28-year-old Graziadei is a tennis coach from Kauai, Hawaii. He originally won over the hearts of Bachelor Nation in the latest season of The Bachelorette that aired last summer.

During the finale of The Bachelorette’s season 20, viewers saw Charity Lawson pick Dotun Olubeko over Graziadei.

Who are the contestants?

Season 28 will see 32 women enter The Bachelor mansion to compete for roses and, ultimately, Joey’s heart.

Last year’s series saw Kaity Biggar win over the heart of then-26-year-old Zach Shallcross, an Oracle sales executive from Anaheim Hills, California. They have since got engaged and recently moved in together in Austin, Texas.

The Bachelor’s season 28 premieres on Monday (22 January) at 5pm PT/8pm ET on ABC, with new episodes releasing weekly. US viewers will be able to stream the episode the next day on Hulu.