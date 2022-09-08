Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Boys writer Eric Kripke had choice words for supposed fans of the show who had made misogynistic comments towards one of its female stars.

On Tuesday (6 September), Erin Moriarty – who plays Starlight on the Amazon Prime show – said she felt “silenced“ and “dehumanised” by the sexist comments she receives from some fans.

Retweeting an article about Moriarty’s comments, Kripke wrote: “Hi trolls! One, this is literally the opposite of the show's f***ing message. Two, you're causing pain to real people with real feelings. Be kind. If you can't be kind, then eat a bag of d***s, f*** off to the sun & don't watch #TheBoys, we don't want you. #TheBoysTV.”

In the series, Starlight – real name Annie January – is one of The Seven, the most powerful and famous superhero group in the world. However, alongside her boyfriend Hughie (Jack Quaid), she’s secretly waging a war against Vought International, the congolomerate who formed them.

On Tuesday (6 September), Moriarty shared a Medium post titled “#IStandWithStarlight?: The Betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys Fans” that was written by Instagram user @butcherscanary.

The piece’s subheading reads: “As it turns out, you can dedicate an entire season of a television show to exploring how the toxicity of masculinity crushes and controls women, and seemingly a majority of the audience will still fail to employ the lessons learned– or worse, not have recognised there was a message at all.”

In response, Moriarty captioned her own post: “I do feel silenced. I do feel dehumanised. I do feel paralysed. I’ve put blood, sweat, and tears into this role (over and over and over again), I’ve grown UP in this character’s shoes (*emphasis on grown up – we change and evolve mentally AND physically).”

Erin Moriarty in ‘The Boys’ (Prime Video)

The actor went on to thank the writer of the piece, adding that this treatment by the fans “does break my heart” and that “this kind of trolling is exactly what Annie would speak out against”.

She added: “Everyone’s going through their own battle(s); let’s not add to that. I will never intentionally (and ESPECIALLY) publicly add to yours. This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I I don’t hate you, I only empathise and forgive.”

Many of Moriarty’s costars responded with messages of support, including Quaid who commented: “Love you Erin. We’re all here for you. You’re such an incredible, talented force of nature and I consider myself incredibly lucky to know you. Keep shining bright. Leave the trolls to us. We got your back.”

The Boys’ fourth season is currently in production.